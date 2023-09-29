Lecce, D’Aversa: “The two reds? Wrong. We’re not playing to draw against Napoli.” The words of the Giallorossi coach

He spoke at a press conference Roberto D’Aversatechnician of Lecceon the eve of the match between the Giallorossi and Napoli: “We have to be more careful in some situations, but we attack, if the pressure fails there could be a foul. The two seasonal reds were wrong and I don’t want to go back. I would like to underline that the evaluation of some situations does not mean that one has lost due to refereeing decisions.”

Against Juventus there was a lack of offensive danger: “Sometimes there are important situations on the pitch in which you can’t get a shot, so statistics aren’t everything. We were playing against Juventus and it’s not always possible to shoot 19 times as happened against Lazio. The positive aspect is that I don’t remember Falcone’s saves. We have to be better when we have the ball, playing with awareness of our means. We thought about working on Napoli, it’s normal that there is a desire to shoot more on target.”