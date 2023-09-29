A piece of southern football history, he had the feet of a phenomenon and played only when he felt like it, he performed feats that seemed easy to do by him. And also in Mexico…

He was running towards the door, raised his head, made a quick calculation. It can be done. I touch underneath, continuing to run, without slowing down, as if she were doing something else. Perfect parable, a rainbow. The opposing goalkeeper – Seba Rossi – caught that the way still offends him. Distance from the door: forty meters. Oil painting on canvas, exhibited at San Siro in Milan, on a September afternoon in 1991. And it’s not even his best goal. Here it is said of Pietro Maiellaro that today 29 September he turns sixty and that he had immense talent, but he had so much of it that when he was hot, he sweated talent, imperceptible droplets that slipped away, beyond his hair which was always perfectly styled, between the the nape of the neck, the hollow of the neck and the shoulders, where lust reigns.