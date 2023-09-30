Denpasar Voice – If in the 13th week the performance of Persebaya Surabaya defender Arief Catur Pamungkas was praised to the heavens like a hero, this Saturday (30/9/2023) he was like a loser and was beaten by Bonek. The reason was that he played rough and made Dewa United defender, Ady Setiawan, fall.

The match between Dewa United and Persebaya Surabaya in Week 14 at the Indomilk Arena Stadium, Tangerang, Saturday (30/9) was in the spotlight because of Arief Catur Pamungkas’ elbow play.

This match ended with a score of 1-1, but what really heated up was the controversial moment when Arief Catur Pamungkas elbowed Ady Setiawan in the head.

Persebaya took the lead first. However, Persebaya’s advantage was damaged by the action of Arief Catur Pamungkas who elbowed Ady Setiawan in the 33rd minute.

He elbowed Ady Setiawan in the head until the former Persebaya player fell. Catur was given a red card, while Ady was immediately taken to the hospital.

The red card sparked anger from netizens. In fact, Bonek, loyal supporters of Persebaya Surabaya, also criticized the unsportsmanlike actions of the defender from Mojokerto.

Netizens flooded Arief Catur Pamungkas’ personal Instagram account @ariefcaturp with very spicy comments.

“Deadly elbows are scary, not respectful,” said @irza_nur “Ora ono utekke as*,” said @rafliesalmann

“Main bola kok pake jurus karate, no respect,” tandas @hrdi.38

“Your profession is as a footballer, do you want to change kung fu @ariefcaturp?” said @ilham_firmansyah_5

“Emane cak, Persebaya is superior but your game is lame (unfortunately, Persebaya has been waiting but your game is like that),” said @abcdefghijkluthfie

“Who is (you) a professional player or a tarkam bro? If you are a professional, why do you follow Adi Setyawan on purpose,” asked @siibossgembel

“Do you have to play with your elbows or iso ta? Podo-podo golek sego e lur sing sante lek main (you don’t need to use your elbows to play? You’re both looking for rice, just relax when you play,” said @ariefprayogoo.

“Football is a good idea,” said @wahyu12bagus

“The law is to play for 1 season so you get tired,” said @di_nda7185.

“Don’t use your brain bro! (Please use your brain, bro!),” said @andria17susanto.

This condition is very opposite compared to when Persebaya hosted Arema, 23 September 2023. When Persebaya was leading 1-0, Catur made a brilliant save by putting the ball in the goal mouth in the 34th minute. He was like a hero in that match.

He also helped launch attacks at the heart of Arema FC’s defense several times. Persebaya won 3-1 in the East Java Derby.