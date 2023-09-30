“What a luxurious apartment.” The phrase is from Bono, the charismatic singer of the rock band U2, and although at first it may seem like a dull comment, without the slightest crumb, it is already part of the glittering chronicle of Las Vegas. The reason is very simple: what Bono was referring to, before thousands of spectators, was none other than MSG Sphere, the new mega attraction in Sin City, a colossal sphere 112 meters high and 157 meters wide. covered in LED screens and which aspires to become a unique place to celebrate concerts and sports events.

Yesterday U2 was in charge of providing music for their debut.

What happened? That MSG Sphere has proven to be as fascinating as it seemed. At the beginning of July, coinciding with the celebration of the 4th of July, those responsible had already left a first demonstration, a nod that gave an idea of ​​the spectacle that it was capable of generating with its cover, a “360º canvas”, in its own In other words, made up of 1.2 million LED discs, each with 48 individual LED diodes capable of a stunning display of color. Together they make up an external surface area of ​​53,900 m2 that can be programmed.

That was, however, a preview, a way to whet your appetite. For its true debut we would have to wait a few more months, until yesterday, September 29, when the MSG Sphere came to life in a big way with a U2 concert. Months ago, Bono himself was in charge of raising expectations: “Most music venues are sports venues. They are built for sports. This building was built for immersive experiences in cinema and entertainment.”













And what was the result? It takes a look at the recordings and images that have emerged from the evening to get an idea. Those shared through the X platform by @SphereVegas and the account itself @U2 It shows a display of designs, colors and fascinating videos that have also been echoed by the international media that have published reviews of the concert.

The Telegraph talks about a concert that will “change live entertainment forever” and slips: the show was “so absolutely extraordinary that it almost overwhelmed the band.” The Guardian reports an “absolutely astonishing” display, The Iris Times collects the impressions of some fans of the rock band who claim that they “have never experienced anything like it” and The Hollywood Reporter goes even further by describing “a dazzling odyssey visual”.













But… Is it so colossal? We have the images, the videos and of course the data from the MSG Sphere technical sheet, which place it as a true display of architecture and engineering: the largest spherical structure in the world equipped with the largest LED screen. Let’s see. The structure measures 112 meters high by 157 meters in diameter and has seats for thousands of spectators, which yesterday allowed it to host around 18,000 followers of the Irish rock band.

Its exterior, baptized as Exosphere, incorporates around 1.2 million LED discs with diodes capable of showing an amazing combination of colors and shaping a programmable exterior of almost 54,000 m2. The interior also has a wide display: a 15,000 m2 high-resolution screen which, as the U2 concert demonstrated, is capable of offering astonishing effects.

Cover image: Sphere

