Ukrainian soldiers refused orders to fight against Russian soldiers. Photo/Sputnik

KYIV – The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported that the 47th Mechanized Brigade had to be withdrawn from the Rabotino area of ​​the Zaporozhye region by the Ukrainian command due to the army’s reluctance to carry out combat missions due to the large number of casualties.

According to information shared on the Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian command is currently carrying out the withdrawal of the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) from the Rabotino area in the Zaporozhye region as the army is reluctant to take over. on combat orders after the losses they suffered.

The Russian Armed Forces were heavily involved in the defense of the Zaporozhye direction. Last week, Russian military units successfully repelled eight attacks by enemy assault groups from the 65th Mechanized Brigade and the 71st Jaeger Brigade in the Verbovoye and Rabotino regions.

Citing Sputnik, the Russian Ministry of Defense also announced that the Ukrainian army suffered heavy losses during the fighting, including more than 330 soldiers, 32 armored fighting vehicles, 38 vehicles and 25 field artillery pieces.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry announced that Russian paratroopers using anti-tank vehicles had neutralized a Ukrainian military observation post on the right bank of the Dnepr River.

(ahm)