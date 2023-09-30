After the splendid performance and the goal against Udinese he said: “We spoke to Garcia and told him that we like to play the ball. We play this way”. And goodnight to long throws

K hvicha Kvaratskhelia is double, not only when he thinks with his feet. There is a unionist Kvara and an infinite child Kvara. To have the second you need the first. To understand the first you have to wait for the interview after the match on his behalf against Udinese. After having awarded the penalty, after having hit two posts, after having sombrerized the Friulian goalkeeper Marco Silvestri to score and after having caught the head of Giovanni Simeone to let him find the goal, he also explained, at the end of the match, the change in Napoli.