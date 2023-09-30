Suara.com – PDIP DPP Chair Puan Maharani asked PSI General Chair Kaesang Pangarep to meet her before visiting Megawati Soekarnoputri’s residence.

Puan conveyed this on the sidelines of the IV PDIP National Working Meeting (Rakernas) at JIExpo Kemayoran, Saturday (30/9/2023).

“Come on, Mas Kaesang, meet Mbak Puan first. Come on, when do you want to meet Mbak Puan?” said Puan.

He admitted that he was really looking forward to meeting President Joko Widodo’s youngest son.

“Come on, Mbak Puan, Mas Kaesang, have been waiting for this,” he said.

Previously, on Thursday (28/9), PSI General Chair Kaesang Pangarep invited all party cadres to visit Megawati’s house on Jalan Teuku Umar.

According to him, as a young party, currently PSI is focused on conducting political safaris and outreach to its volunteers. He did this by visiting his political party colleagues and volunteers one by one.

On Monday (25/9), Kaesang Pangarep was officially appointed as General Chair of PSI replacing Giring Ganesha.

The decision was read directly by the Deputy Chair of the PSI Board of Trustees, Grace Natalie, at the National Land Coffee (Kopdarnas): PSI Political Declaration at the Djakarta Theater, Jakarta.

“Allow me to read the decision letter of the Board of Trustees regarding the appointment of Brother Kaesang Pangarep as general chairman of the Central Leadership Council of the Indonesian Solidarity Party. Considering and so on, paying attention and so on, deciding, determining. First, the appointment of Brother Kaesang Pangarep as general chairman of the Central Leadership Council of the Indonesian Solidarity Party 2023-2028 period,” said Grace.

In this declaration, Giring Ganesha together with Ratu Ayu Isyana Bagus Oka were appointed to the PSI DPP Advisory Board. Then, Raja Juli Antoni was appointed as secretary general of PSI. (Between)