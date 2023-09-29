Another success for Massimiliano Allegri, but this time in horse racing. His horse Lyricus achieved an important triumph.

Period of victories for Massimiliano Allegri. The technician of Juventusthird in the standings after the victory against Lecce last Tuesday, has achieved another success, again in sport, but not in football but in horse riding.

The former AC Milan coach’s passion for horses is known to all Sassuolo, also recalling his famous quotes about the short muzzle. Returning to victory, Lyricusan Allegri horse, triumphed at the Capannelle Hippodrome in the Fastigio Prize.

September 29, 2023 (modified September 29, 2023 | 7:17 pm)

