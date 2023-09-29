Suara.com – Netizens raided businessman Jusuf Hamka’s Instagram account regarding the case that my wife turned out to be a woman. Netizens asked Jusuf Hamka for clarity regarding the perpetrator who was said to be still part of his family.

Jusuf Hamka’s last upload shows him meeting the former Governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil. The video was uploaded on Saturday (23/9/2023).

In his statement, Jusuf Hamka distributed prizes of IDR 200 thousand to 25 winners who could guess who the vice presidential candidate for presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo was.

“Those who can answer correctly are Pak Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate and Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate will be able to give away IDR 200,000 – only for 25 lucky people,” said Jusuf Hamka, quoted on Friday (29/9/2023).

“The winner will be announced after it is announced or declared by the KPU,” he continued.

The upload was met with 3,841 comments. The number of comments on the video in question is more than other uploads, which is around hundreds.

However, the majority of comments do not discuss Jusuf Hamka’s content. However, regarding the case that is currently viral.

Long story short, there is a resident named Ida Susanti who is looking for justice. For 23 years, he suffered because he was married to someone who turned out to be a woman.

Rumors are circulating that the perpetrator is still in the same family as Jusuf Hamka.

As a result, netizens began to question the clarity of the businessman known as Babah Alun.