Many fans have stopped following Gege Akutami’s work after the death of one of the most beloved characters in the series.

The current development that Gege Akutami has given to the plot of Jujutsu Kaisen It has been very surprising and at the same time disturbing, since the mangaka, once again, has not hesitated to get rid of one of the most beloved and popular characters in the series, this being a detail that has generated a furor within the fandom that has expressed its discontent before such action.

Since its beginnings, Jujutsu Kaisen has been characterized by having a very unpredictable plotsince Akutami usually makes continuous unexpected turns that completely change what is seen in the story, leaving followers with many questions and exposing them to surprising deaths of emblematic characters, so it is not surprising that the most recent arc is being worked on in the same way, since this detail has become a custom in the mangaka.

However, The recent death of Satoru Gojo has caused a chain reaction within the fandomsince this has not been to the liking of the fans, as many have expressed their discontent with the outcome that Akutami gave to the beloved sorcerer, so much so that, to this day They are still angry about this detail from which there is apparently no turning back.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #236 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Gojo’s death continues to cause anger in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom

It is well known that The current events in Jujutsu Kaisen have marked a before and after in the seriessince Gege Akutami has reported the surprising defeat of Satoru Gojo, who had previously been declared the winner of the epic fight against Sukuna, so this unexpected event gave way to all kinds of reactions within the fandom of the series, who showed disagree and your anger about this detail.

In fact, Gojo’s unexpected death gave rise to endless hypotheses about how the story would develop regarding the absence of the strongest sorcerer, as many fans are wondering How will Akutami stop a Sukuna who seems invincible?because some followers, apart from being angry, are afraid that this story suffers from an exaggerated “script.”

In addition, Other fans have expressed their concern regarding Fushiguro Megumisince they are afraid that the mangaka will end his life just as he did with Gojo, since he was already immersed in the darkness of Sukuna’s soul, upon seeing how the King of Curses murdered his sister, so that He indirectly could have been the cause of his mentor’s death. and father figure could end up sinking him even further, having a journey of no return.

It is known that, in previous chapters, Sukuna unexpectedly took over Megumi’s body, acquiring her cursed techniques and rituals, which clearly It served to gradually plunge Fushiguro into the darkness of his soul.since the King of Curses, by making use of this sorcerer’s abilities, killed his Tsumiki Fushiguro and Satoru Gojo, two extremely important people for him, so this outcome foreshadows that Megumi’s soul will not resurface.

This conglomeration of details that have been occurring in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has made it some fans stop following this storyas they have shown their disagreement with the treatment that Akutami has given to the recent events of the plot, since many predict that this work will continue to get rid of very beloved charactersjust as happened in the Shibuya arc.

Without a doubt, Jujutsu Kaisen never stops surprising fans with the current outcome that the story has given itsince it has been so surprising that many fans have not agreed and in the midst of their anger have decided to stop following the series, since they predict that it will not have a “happy ending.”

