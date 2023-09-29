Juan del Val has returned to El Hormiguero only two days after being interviewed by Pablo Motos. In the current talk show, he has returned to his role as collaborator…, although he has not been able to avoid becoming the protagonist.

Nuria Roca, at his side, has revealed some ins and outs. For example, that Juan did not want her to accompany him. He has defended that it was to not get nervous: “I had enough.” Furthermore, he was already “very attacked.”

“When the interview ended, he was so relaxed that he didn’t stop talking for two hours,” Nuria revealed, adding: “As if he hadn’t spoken here.”

Furthermore, Pablo Motos wanted to know an important detail: the reaction of Juan’s mother. In fact, the writer talked about her during a very specific moment in the program.

“He really liked the interview,” the collaborator acknowledged. However, his opinion was not exactly what he expected. Find out in the video!