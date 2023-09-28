Joaquín Sánchez has prepared a high-class table for his guests in which he has not missed the smallest detail, from the light of lit candles to freshly cut flowers.

The Rookie has served as host to some luxury guests such as his teacher Tamara Falcó along with her friends Teresa Baca, Genoveva Casanova and Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada.

Celebrities have had to try Isabel Preysler’s recipe that the former Betis footballer has adapted and rate the host’s service, from the presentation of the table to the choice of wine.

“You are a very friendly host”

Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada has one but about the food, the draft that came from one of the room’s windows. Will the designer punish the Rookie for that detail?

“I know from protocol that food has to go on a plate,” Joaquín Sánchez confessed about the rules of etiquette that he has learned.

When trying the recipe, Teresa Baca praised the dish, “the chicken is juicy and just right,” said Tamara Falcó’s friend.

When it came to rating it, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada gave it a small flaw, “it is not very hot, but I understand that in this palace it is impossible,” the designer confessed.

Joaquín has received a great rating from the four guests and has received outstanding marks from Genoveva Casanova and Teresa Baca, but Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada has lowered the score for the host, giving him a seven.

His teacher, Tamara Falcó, wanted to value all the work of Joaquín Sánchez, “you have been very nice and you have been a genius,” the Marchioness of Griñón told him when giving the Rookie her ten.

An assessment that has made Joaquín emotional and brought tears to his eyes in his debut as host on the program.