Suara.com – Jessica Wongso has become a hot topic of conversation again after Netflix released a documentary on her case entitled Ice Cold. The case in which he is suspected is the murder in 2016 of his friend, Mirna Wayan Salihin. Actually, whose daughter is Jessica Wongso?

Mirna died after drinking iced coffee which contained potassium cyanide in it. The case was brought back into the spotlight after the fact that Jessica was named as a suspect was revealed without strong evidence. This then aroused curiosity about his parents.

The public is guessing who Jessica’s family is until it seems like she is being pressured to become the sole suspect in Mirna’s death case. It was said that he came from a conglomerate family. So, is this statement true?

Jessica Wongso Whose child is she?

Jessica Wongso is known to be the youngest child of Winardi Wongso and Imelda Wongso. He was born on October 9 1988 or is now 34 years old. His parents have lived in Australia for a long time, namely since 2005.

Jessica herself only joined her family in 2008, right after she graduated from Jubilee School. He continued his education in Australia by studying graphic design at Billyblue College Sydney. After seven years or in 2015, he returned to Indonesia.

He looked for work here and lived in his family’s old house in the North Jakarta area. Meanwhile, his father bought a house in Sydney. On the other hand, Jessica was said to come from a conglomerate family. However, this was denied by his mother.

In an interview in 2016, Imelda Wongso denied that her family was called a conglomerate. He also said that Jessica was just an ordinary worker and received a monthly salary like other employees. Then, she said that her husband didn’t have a factory.

Previously, there was news circulating that Winardi had a plastic factory. However, Imelda explained, her husband only works as a plastic agent. Then, it was discovered that Jessica’s father had never appeared in public during the trial process. Imelda also explained the reason.

Imelda revealed that Winardi shouldn’t be too stressed at that time. Because he had a history of certain illnesses when Jessica’s trial took place. Then, a year and a half before the cyanide case, he even had head surgery.

Until he was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison, Imelda remained convinced that Jessica was only being used as a sacrifice. He believes his son is innocent of Mirna’s death. Likewise with his attorney and cousin, Yudi Wibowo.

Contributor: Xandra Junia Indriasti