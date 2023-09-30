The fourth installment of The Expendables is now in theaters, a franchise that unites the old rockers of action cinema with Stallone and Statham at the helm

We have had to wait no less than 9 years to see a new installment of The Mercenaries. The film directed by Scott Waugh responsible for films such as Act of Valor and Need for Speed, with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture returning to the franchise in their roles as Barney, Christmas, Gunner and Toll Road. They have been joined in this installment by Andy Garcia, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio and Levy Tran.

In The Mercenaries 4, the gang has a new mission. This time they have to go to a former Gaddafi chemical weapons plant in Libya, where they must intercept Rahmat (Iko Uwais), a British arms dealer who has his own private army, to prevent him from stealing the detonators for nuclear missiles. for the evil Ocelot. If that were to happen, it would mean the end of the world.

However, the mission goes wrong and Rahmat manages to get hold of the detonators and elude Barney and company’s team.

Review

As I said at the beginning of the article, no less than 9 years have passed since the last film, and time does not pass in vain for anyone, especially when it comes to Stallone, who is already 77 years old and it is obvious that he is no longer up to these tasks. As far as action movies are concerned.

In fact, in this installment he almost acts as a mere spectator, moving to a more secondary and testimonial role, literally passing the entire spotlight to Jason Statham, who stars in the best moments of a film that seems made for the british star to shine, since The rest of the cast barely stands out or has moments to shine except Tony Jaa, famous for the Ong Bank films, who also stars in some very cool moments, and Iko Uwais’ villain (The Raid) who looks like a good rival to beat. in a hand to hand fight.

As for the rest, it seems that they are walking in an action movie, a shame to have Lundgren and Randy Couture and not take advantage of them, and especially Megan Fox who seems to be parading on a catwalk and showing off palmetto instead of running, and beating up To the bad ones.

Bad choice of director

As for direction, Waugh has been a stuntman and has some experience in action films, but if you look closely at his filmography, the average rating of all his films on Rotten Tomatoes is 20% from critics, but if you look The public’s average rating is that his latest films are not immune to suspense either, which makes you have a bad feeling that The Mercenaries 4 couldn’t end well before its release. In fact, as I write these lines, the rating is currently 12%. from critics, while the public has given it a 69%, which also shows that it has a loyal fan base and that it knows perfectly what it is going to find.

Waugh brings us a film with poor editing by Michael Duthie, (especially noticeable at the beginning of the film), an incredible lack of rhythm, which does not follow the aesthetics of 90s action cinema, and some are missing. epic addition as in previous installments, a Steven Seagal, a Jackie Chan…

A film that wants to reserve some twists and surprises for the end but that are completely predictable, and that deep down the idea of ​​the story had everything to become a mix of action and spy thriller given that once again the gang He works for the CIA, and the initial plot could well serve for any installment of Mission: Impossible.

The film does not reveal its budget of 100 million dollars, to give you an idea, Attack on the White House had a budget of 70 million, and the sequel to Megalodon had a little more than 139 million, so a good production is expected. At least careful, however it offers us some very weak special effects, especially some explosions that can be seen to have been added by VFX, some chromas that sing a lot and 3D objects like the plane from The Expendables.

In short, Los Mercenarios 4 will not go down in history as one of the best in the franchise; after this installment it seems difficult for us to have any more unless they make one soon with a director who lives up to the budget and the stars that in she appear.

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

