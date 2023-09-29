On October 5, Japan will begin the second release of water containing radioactive substances accumulated at the former Fukushima nuclear power plant. The operation will continue despite protests from many neighboring countries, including China in particular, which has blocked the import of all Japanese fish products. Both the Japanese government and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an autonomous organization within the United Nations system, said the plan complied with safety rules.

The first phase of the release began in August and lasted 17 days: 7,800 cubic meters of water, equal to 7 million 800 thousand liters, had been poured into the sea. The operation, which involves the gradual release of 1.34 million cubic meters of water into the Pacific Ocean, will take forty years to complete.

The neighbors’ concerns are mainly due to the presence of tritium in the water, an isotope of hydrogen naturally present in sea water and in the atmosphere. Tritium is considered to be of little danger to human health because although it can have effects on DNA molecules it cannot penetrate through the skin. However, it can be inhaled or ingested if it is found in water or food. According to the IAEA, however, the concentration of tritium in the waters of Fukushima is such that it is not dangerous, especially at the dilution levels it reaches after dispersion into the ocean.

