James Webb is once again fundamental in the exploration of the universe. His study of Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, may be key to finding life outside our planet.

Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, has captured the attention of the scientific world once again. This icy satellite, which hides an ocean under its ice crust, has become the focus of the latest research by the James Webb Space Telescope. But why so much excitement around this moon?

Until now, we knew that Europa, on Jupiter, had conditions that could be suitable to support life. Beneath its icy surface, there is a saline ocean. But it is one thing to have water, and quite another to have the essential ingredients for life as we know it.

In our constant search to understand the universe, conditions in Europe present themselves as a puzzle. The existence of solid carbon dioxide (CO2) on its surface was known, but its origin was a mystery. Thanks to James Webb, we are starting to put the pieces together.

Two scientific teams They immersed themselves in the infrared spectroscopy of Europa provided by the telescope. What they found is revolutionary: CO2 is concentrated in a region whose geology indicates a transport of material from the interior of the moon to the surface, that is, they are interconnected in some way.

The scientists on these teams concluded that there are a carbon source within Europe, it’s probably in your ocean. This revelation suggests a link between Europa’s icy surface and its hidden ocean, leading us to question the exact conditions and composition of both.

The discovery invalidates the possibility that the carbon came from an external meteorite

Furthermore, the fact that the carbon dioxide comes from the interior means that it could have originated in Europe’s own internal oceanand not be the product of an external meteorite or asteroid that would have taken it to the satellite.

While there are still many questions to be answered, one thing is certain: Europa is not simply an icy moon of Jupiter in vast space, but an entity rich in mysteries and with a deep connection between its surface and its internal ocean.