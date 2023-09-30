How the Guardians of the Galaxy director could renew the focus on Batman villains in film with the next Brave and the Bold project

Imagine a villain who can play with Batman’s psyche while keeping Robin in check. An antagonist that moves away from the typical crime and terrorism scenario. Simon Hurt could be the character capable of offering that twist in the plot, which the film needs so much. DC Cinematic Universe. For those who don’t know, James Gunn and Peter Safran have a more mature and tired version of the Caped Crusader in mind, which will also introduce Damian Wayne as Robin.

Batman and the problem of lack of creativity in his villains

How many times have we seen Joker do his thing? And Riddler, Two-Face or Catwoman? The movies of Batman They have fallen into repeating their villains again and again, despite their extensive gallery of antagonists. It’s time for you James Gunn and Warner Bros. venture into less explored territories so as not to make Brave and the Bold another redundant work. If they take a chance like they did with Blue Beetle and his villain Carapax, the result could be surprising.

Simon Hurt: An enigmatic and versatile villain

But why Simon Hurt? Created by Sheldon Moldoff and Charles Paris in 1963, this character has evolved from a shadowy scientist to a cult leader and master of psychological manipulation. The most intriguing thing? His history is vague, and not even Batman and his family can determine who he really is. At one point, you might think he’s a long-lost relative of Bruce’s; the next, an avatar of Darkseid or even the devil himself. That ability to disorient makes Simon Hurt a worthy rival to the Dark Knight.

Simon Hurt not only poses a direct threat to Bruce Wayne and Damian; his quest for immortality could connect him to the legendary Lazarus Pits of Ra’s al Ghul. This link would deepen Damian’s character and further complicate the “no killing” philosophy that Batman has instilled in his son.

Could Simon Hurt be the antidote to fan fatigue?

With the upcoming project focusing on an older Batman and a developing Robin, the introduction of a complex and fascinating villain like Simon Hurt could be the key to sparking interest in the franchise. Since characters like Joker, Hush, and Hugo Strange couldn’t drive Batman crazy, Simon Hurt comes closer than anyone. Maybe it’s time to let new characters like him shake up the DC universe. Plus, if explored well, this villain could offer fertile ground for horror themes, a genre Gunn knows well.

Before launching into the universe of Brave and the Bold, it’s worth remembering the impact James Gunn has had on the film industry. After the success of Guardians of the Galaxy, became a benchmark for stories with multifaceted and morally complex characters. His ability to give depth to secondary or less popular characters could be what Batman needs to reinvent himself and attract a new generation of fans.

If we talk about renewal, Simon Hurt He is a character worth exploring. Unlike other villains like the Joker or Two-Face, Hurt pushes Bruce Wayne’s psychology to the limit and confronts him with his darkest demons. Although his story unfolds primarily in comics, adapting him to the big screen could bring freshness and complexity to the world of Batman, something that could resonate especially well under Gunn’s direction.

Taking these considerations into account, both Gunn’s presence and the incorporation of less conventional villains could mark a new era for Batman and his Bat-family.