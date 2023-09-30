James Cameron’s Titanic had a stormy road until it hit theaters for Christmas 1997.

Director James Cameron took us on an unforgettable journey with his epic film Titanic. This story based on true events became one of the highest grossing films of all time. Now, the legendary filmmaker, in a recent revelation, shared how the first screenings were the beginning of movie leaks on the internet.

In a time before the ubiquity of social media, films were screened privately before a test audience, with only the film’s creators receiving feedback. However, Titanic became a turning point in this practice, as it was the first film to experience leaks during these test screenings.

This is how he explains it:

“The first major leaks occurred on Titanic. It’s not good news? That’s the first time they started leaking screening information, which was a big deal. But here you still thought you could go out somewhere and have like a small laboratory and do market research.” He told IndieWire.

James Cameron remembers this period as a challenge, as it was new for him and his previous films, such as Terminator and Aliens, had not gone through this process. Interpreting the data provided by the audience feedback cards proved to be complicated. Before its release, Titanic faced a stressful time, especially due to predictions of failure due to delays in the release date in order to finish the special effects.

Bad press also threatened to overshadow the film. Rumors emerged about the difficulties faced by the cast and crew, as well as concerns about budget overruns. Despite everything, James Cameron was confident in his project and chose not to react to the negativity of the press, choosing to let it pass.

Finally, audiences were able to judge for themselves when Titanic hit theaters. Despite leaks and initial criticism, the film captivated audiences and became a box office phenomenon. It showed that the cinema experience goes beyond previous comments and negative publicity. It must be remembered that it raised 1,843 million dollars. A figure that has currently only surpassed deliveries such as Star Wars, Marvel Studios or Avatar. Without forgetting that it won the best film awards.