Indonesia-24 national team player, Hugo Samir recently became the spotlight after his emotional behavior towards Uzbekistan players shortly after replacing Egy Maulana Vikri.

In this match, Hugo Samir was even given a red card so he had to leave the field. Because of this, the Indonesian U-24 National Team had to play with 10 players in the Indonesian U-24 vs Uzbekistan National Team match in the round of 16 of the 2022 Asian Games on Thursday (28/9/2023).

Hugo Samir then received racist attacks from some netizens in Indonesia. Hugo Samir’s father, Jacksen F. Tiago then also took a stand.

Through his Instagram Story, the former Indonesian National Team Coach, Jacksen F. Tiago, confirmed that he would not take the matter to legal action.

Also Read: Revealed! Selebgram Cantika Putri’s unusual call to her lover Hugo Samir

“The racism we face. Many advised me to take this racism issue to legal action. But I don’t agree with that,” wrote Jacksen F. Tiago.

He doesn’t think the problem will result in an apology alone and according to him an apology is not enough.

“Because if I take it to law, the person (racist) will definitely apologize, like the others. As if that is enough and he will become famous for a while,” he said.

Jacksen F. Tiago even said that people who committed racism against his son Hugo Samir were failed humans.

“That’s what humans hope for when they fail in life. I will let him remain in the dark hole of his life with the ghosts that have burdened him all this time,” he explained on Instagram Story.

Also read: Biodata of Hugo Samir’s beloved daughter, Cantika, who scored a beautiful goal for the U-24 Indonesian national team: Freshman status

Apart from that, he believes that the racism case that happened to Hugo Samir could be a lesson for the future. He touched on the good and bad impacts of an action.

“At the same time, Hugo can also learn and realize that all his actions will have a good or bad impact on the people he loves. Sometimes that’s the way God gives us to become better people.

Jacksen F. Tiago is also sure that in the future Hugo Samir will be much better and if not he will be the target of netizens continuously.

“Through the suffering of his loved ones. If Hugo feels the pain of his family right now, he will get better, but if not, he will continue to be the butt of keyboard warriors,” said Papi Jacko, Jacksen Tiago’s nickname in his Instagram story.