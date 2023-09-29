21 years have passed since the release of Kingdom Hearts, the magical adventure that unexpectedly united Disney with Squaresoft. The story of how both companies strengthened ties was pure chance and the best thing is that they managed to offer a splendid franchise. The fight between light and darkness began on the first PlayStation with an unforgettable RPG.

If you are one of those who have finished the journey of Sora, Donald and Goofy, you surely remember fondly the epilogue scene, immediately after the final credits. The protagonist trio is in the middle of a field that seems infinite, walking aimlessly, when Pluto suddenly appears with a letter in his mouth.

We can see King Mickey’s seal, which indicates that we are facing a really important letter that they should read. However, the friendly dog ​​decides to run down the road at the same time that Sora urges his companions to hunt him down. In this way the first game of the saga concludes, although there is a detail that goes completely unnoticed and that the user highlights. @xIlyria.

In this video, starting at minute 11:41, we can see how Pluto appears and, at the moment in which Sora turns to tell Donald and Goofy to run, look at the dog in the background of the image going up the small slope . Indeed, there is no dedicated animation for that movement, although at first it does run.

For whatever reasonMickey’s mascot slides across the floor and it is a detail that I have overlooked despite having completed the work several times. The striking thing is that in version 1.5+2.5 ReMix we continue to see the same error, but with the jump to PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, the error was corrected.

In the most recent editions we see how Pluto shows the complete animation running and perhaps it could be because 60FPS could already be reached on the screen. In any case, it is normal not to notice, since the shot focuses especially on Sora and not on the dog that is further away in the image.

