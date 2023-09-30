This week it was fully detailed and now we have news about this new and peculiar official collaboration of the franchise. You already know that Van Gogh will collaborate with Pokémon.

A few days ago, we learned that The Pokémon Company had published a trailer that confirms a special collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, starting September 28, 2023. They encouraged us to explore the art of Vincent Van Gogh with the franchise at the museum with works of art based on mons, to participate in an art hunt and to purchase a selection of exclusive products at the museum from September 28 to January 7, 2024.

The problem is speculation: the collaboration between the Van Gogh Museum and Pokémon, which opened today, is already attracting huge crowds looking to purchase products. Many of whom are pure speculators, as we saw in tense images.

The Pokémon x Van Gogh Museum collaboration began this week with instant success, as It has been confirmed that all limited edition products have been sold out. Buyers and resellers rushed to purchase the merchandise, creating chaos. Pokémon Co. has apologized for the out of stock. It is already working to offer more cards and promos in the future.

What do you think?

