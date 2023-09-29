Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, is one of the most recognized managers in the industry, so he continually attends events where he meets fans. He was recently at Tokyo Game Show 2023, where he autographed rare items, like a PS5 cover and one of the best memes of him.

A player decided to print the meme where Spencer is seen prepared for war with a bazooka, which is actually an Xbox Series X. The fan did not hesitate and asked the manager for a signature on the image. To his surprise, Spencer agreed and took a photo holding the iconic meme of him.

A meme that every Xbox fan knows

Phil Spencer signed his best meme

In case you don’t remember, the meme in question emerged shortly after the presentation of the Xbox Series from Xbox, because no one expected it.

The bazooka meme soon began to circulate on social networks, since it makes a clear reference to the fact that Xbox had brought out the heavy artillery to fight its rivals. At the time, Sony had yet to reveal the PlayStation 5, so many saw it as a smart strategy on Xbox’s part.

The image became immensely popular and is now used in all kinds of contexts where Xbox takes the lead. Of course, Spencer is familiar with the image, as it is continually shared in response to his messages.

Because of all this, a player known as EDventure decided to print the meme and get Spencer’s signature on it. His mission was a success and the images below prove it:

A one-of-a-kind Xbox collectible

