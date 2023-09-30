The Rossoneri play a suffocating second half and earn the three points which guarantee confirmation of the lead. The Biancocelesti are unable to find continuity

Francesco Pietrella

30 September – MILAN

Two give the checkmate: Christian Pulisic and Noah Okafor. The decisive move arrives after an hour, the one that delivers the final blow at the end. The chess-obsessed American attacks high, plays intelligently and then finishes. The Swiss with the braids repeats the Cagliari test: he touches very few balls, but scores a goal. Cynical and ruthless. Milan gives Lazio two slaps and rises to first place with 18 points, waiting for Inter with hot tea in their hands. Sarri holds a tempo, wastes a couple of restarts and then drops. Ghosts hover over the coach’s head: only 7 points in 7 games.

choices

—

The first question from anyone approaching the press gallery is all for Adli: “He’s playing today too, right?”, ask the fans with curious eyes. Affirmative. Holder in the middle like against Cagliari, with Loftus-Cheek and Reijnders on the sides. Leao, Giroud, Calabria and Maignan return to Milan as starters. There is Kjaer in place of Thiaw. Then Theo and Pulisic. Sarri confirms Romagnoli from the 1st minute, but leaves Immobile on the bench: 6 career goals at San Siro for him, but Castellanos plays. Rovella is also inside in place of Cataldi. The 11 is completed by Provedel, Hysaj, Marusic and Casale, Guendouzi and Luis Alberto at midfielders and finally the usual wingers, Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson. A couple of well-known faces in the stands: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Luciano Spalletti.

screens

—

The first 45′ are the manifestation of how the match is played in midfield. Lazio builds a sort of cage around Adli, from which the thread of the game passes: the pressing starts from Castellanos and then moves between Guendouzi and Luis Alberto, certainly more disconnected than the others. Milan does the same with Rovella, but the Lazio player’s maneuver is more fluid. Lazio distributes the ball on the wings and tries to harpoon the match with the hook of the wings: in the 13th minute Felipe Anderson slips between Kjaer and Tomori, but shoots wide. About ten minutes later he shoots high from a good position. Here the red pencil circles Adli, guilty of having made a mistake during the construction phase. The Frenchman is the most sought after, he distributes dozens of balls with through balls and long balls and shifts between the two central players when he has to set, but the pace is low. The plague of injuries, meanwhile, did not spare Pioli this time either: after half an hour Loftus-Cheek was out due to a physical problem and Musah was in. The Englishman, protagonist of a couple of good recoveries, gets so angry at the stop that he throws his shirt on the bench. Awaiting the response. In the last 15′ of the first half the teams stretch, and after a thorny left foot from Leao – well done Provedel – and a wasted counterattack from Luis Alberto, the golden ball falls on the right half heel of Reijnders (45′). Provedel doesn’t control a shot from Giroud and leaves it there, but the Dutchman, half a meter from goal, fires the chance to make it 1-0 onto the outside post. He is going to rest.

decisive move

—

Milan dissolves as evening falls. The red of the sunset begins to pinch the rings of San Siro around 7pm and Pioli’s team raises the level, abandoning the chains that had tied their feet for the entire first half (also thanks to a good Lazio). The match goal was scored by the American. After an hour Christian Pulisic scores Lazio following a good, persistent move started by Musah, discreet on the right lane, and continued on the other side with the left-footed axis. Marusic heads the ball out, Adli finds Reijnders vertically, the Dutchman catches Leao and finally Pulisic takes care of it, the quickest of all to follow the action. Easy easy goal – the third in the championship -, Provedel only comes close.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

Check mate

—

A quarter of an hour from the end, with more or less the same action, CP11 comes close to scoring a brace with his left foot (Provedel does well). Sarri’s moves are intuitive: in the 75th minute Pedro and Immobile come on. The blue is struggling. In the meantime, at home, his wife and his brother have published stories aimed at some fans dissatisfied with the performance of Ciro, the best scorer in the history of Lazio now one step away from two hundred goals in Serie A. Jessica wrote that “gratitude is a rare flower.” Luigi posted a vomiting emoticon. He’ll talk about it. The knockout blow comes once again from Okafor, with his second goal in a row (88′). Leao replicates the action of the first goal, skips a couple of opponents and passes in the middle for the one who is definitively his twin. The left-footer pierces Provedel, the Swiss embraces his friend. Color note: Pioli gave Adli the standing ovation. The Frenchman played 70 minutes, got in on the scoring action and earned applause from a place that was now in love with him. In Cagliari he did better, but matches like this are part of the journey. His life has just begun.

September 30, 2023 (modified September 30, 2023 | 8:07 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED