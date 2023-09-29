On Thursday, the interior ministers of the European Union countries met in Brussels to discuss an agreement ancillary to the preliminary one approved in June regarding the reform of the Dublin regulation, the European rule that regulates the management of migrants and asylum seekers. The meeting served to discuss a series of details that had remained pending in June, in view of the definitive approval of the agreement which will have to be ratified within a couple of months by the European Parliament. But the agreement was not reached, mainly due to the Italian government’s opposition to a request from the German government regarding the role of NGOs in rescuing migrants, according to what sources informed of the facts told several newspapers.

The June agreement provides for a strengthening of the principle that the reception of migrants must be the responsibility of the countries of first entry, and that in the event of large arrivals of asylum seekers, a quota is transferred to other countries. However, not everyone will participate in these relocations, governments will be able to choose to pay a certain amount for each asylum seeker they do not accept.

The reform had been approved in principle, but there was still a lack of clarification on one point in particular: on Thursday’s agenda there was in fact the approval of the «Regulation on crisis situations and force majeure in the sector of migration and ‘asylum’, on which the representatives of the 27 member countries of the European Union had failed to reach agreement. In particular, Germany had asked that greater guarantees be included in the agreement for unaccompanied minor migrants, and that an exemption from external border controls be included for them.

On Thursday, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said that a compromise had been reached between the countries on the issue, without specifying the details, but in the end the text was not voted on. According to what diplomatic sources told various newspapers, the reason for the failure to reach an agreement was the opposition of the Italian government. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi left Brussels in the early afternoon, and the vote was postponed to the next few days. The Interior Ministry told the Post that Piantedosi’s early departure was already scheduled because he had to go to Palermo to meet the Interior ministers of Libya and Tunisia.

But according to two anonymous diplomatic sources cited by Politico, the postponement of the vote was caused above all by the German government’s proposal to insert into the text a passage linked to rescue operations at sea by NGO ships. In a draft of the text circulated in recent days, which should therefore be taken with caution, we read: «Humanitarian aid operations, according to European standards, should not be considered as the exploitation of migrants when there is no objective of destabilizing the Union or a Member State”.

With this passage, the German government reiterated a point on which in the past few weeks it had already clashed several times with the Italian government of Giorgia Meloni, who instead claims that the presence of NGO ships in the Mediterranean pushes and incentivizes migrant people to leave (a thesis dismantled long ago by many experts).

The Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, also spoke about it in an interview with Repubblica, addressing the issue of NGO ships and the agreement on the text discussed in Brussels.

«Rescue at sea is sacrosanct. But NGO ships that pick up migrants and then take them to Italy cannot be financed. This is what is happening and it is proving that something is not working. If we really want to follow this path, then the migrants who are collected by an NGO ship take the migrants to the country whose flag they fly”, said Tajani, referring to the presence of seven ships operated by NGOs, some flying the German flag, present in these days in the Mediterranean and who are traveling towards Lampedusa. «It seems really strange to me, worrying. On the day a proposal is made, all these ships arrive. Is it a coincidence? What’s behind it? (…) I ask myself questions. Is there an electoral interest? Of another kind? It can’t be, it’s something that doesn’t work. Maybe someone wants to prevent there being an agreement? There is truly a lot of amazement.”

On Thursday Tajani also spoke about it with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, who was visiting Italy, who further reiterated Germany’s position regarding the role of NGOs in rescuing migrants, saying that “over 95 percent of the people rescued at sea who they arrive in Italy and are rescued by state authorities”, and that only the remaining 5 percent are rescued by NGO ships.

– Read also: Ten answers on migrants