Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, Flavio Cattaneo Alberto Bombassei

Italo switches to MSC: the details

Here we are. After months of back and forth reported by Affaritaliani.it, MSC is ready to take over 50% of Italo from the American fund Gip. According to what Il Messaggero reports, in fact, the new corporate structure will see Aponte’s Swiss with a share package of around 50% (negotiations must be made with the Antitrust) while the Americans will remain, going from 72.6% to 35%. Allianz – which today holds 11.5% of the shares – should also remain with a similar weight in the new company. Luca Cordero di Montezemolo will be confirmed as president, even if his share will inevitably be reduced. The former president of Ferrari, in fact, holds 7.74% of Italo together with other long-term investors such as Flavio Cattaneo, Giovanni Punzo, Isabella Seragnoli, Alberto Bombassei, Peninsula Capital. These are the founders of the company – in 2006 together with Intesa Sanpaolo – who maintained a small stake which allowed Montezemolo and Cattaneo to remain at the helm of the company. society.



Read also: Italo, Aponte contact Altavilla to lead the company. MSC focuses on the former Ita

The role of Flavio Cattaneo has been the subject of several analyses. Enel’s CEO had already renounced any operational role in the company. Now, according to sources close to the matter, he should also sell his residual capital Italo, realizing a new capital gain. When he agreed to become CEO of the transport company, in fact, he obtained a package of around 5% which he resold almost entirely to the Americans of Gip obtaining a capital gain of approximately 115 million euros. As mentioned, together with the partners he then reinvested by subscribing to a capital increase of 150 million euros equal to 7.74% of the share capital. If it were to be in equal parts it would be around 25 million each, which would bring Cattaneo’s capital gain to 90 million.

Read also: MSC, Aponte in the open: “Ready to take over Italo, closure within the year”

Today Italo, which in 2018 was valued at 2.4 billion, it is estimated at 3.2 billion – as Il Messaggero writes – net of 900 million in debt recently refinanced with the banks and a dividend for the old shareholders. Montezemolo is expected to further reduce his stake in Italo, while maintaining his role as president. IP Infra Investors (which had 7.6%) and Molangers (0.6%) exit the scene. The 7.74% in the hands of the six long-term partners should be worth approximately 317.34 million euros, or just under 53 million each. According to Affaritaliani.it, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo may not be the only “historic” partner who will remain in the company, albeit with shares that insiders call “peanuts”. But that’s enough to remain in the presidency. On the other hand, speaking of dried fruit, even Gianni Agnelli’s Fiat – with 0.6% of Telecom – he managed to command in the ex-monopolist together with the hard core before giving in to Roberto Colaninno.

Subscribe to the newsletter