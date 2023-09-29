Letters they are on the table. An episode of exceptionally high temperatures for the time of year we are in: it will last, especially in the southern half of the Peninsula and in the Canary Islands, during next week.

Average temperatures will be between 3 and 6 ºC above normal and rainfall, logically, will be below minimum.

The summer of San Miguel? Yes and no. As we already said, the summer of San Miguel does not exist. It is enough to look at the data to verify that, with the temperatures of the last 30 years in handthere is no temperature anomaly around September 29.

It is true, however, that as soon as there are a few days of atmospheric stability, temperatures rise. But that is not due to any summer, but because September and early October are very variable months. The thing is, that’s not what we’re seeing right now.

What we are seeing is an increasingly longer summer. That is to say, sand treated of the traditional summer “Iberian oven” (although at low power) and the arrival of an abjection of hot air. That is to say, it is a very warm air mass that is going to put us in a historic situation.

Historical? Aren’t we overreacting? Sometimes we confuse “historic” with “extreme” and no, at least these days that won’t be the case. We are at the end of September and beginning of October. That means that during this episode of anomalous heat, it will not exceed 40 degrees; But the truth is that many areas are going to have temperatures similar to those of July and, in any case, everything points to temperatures between 2 and 3 degrees above the historical maximum recorded in October for 73 years.

In this case, it is nothing quantitatively very different from what happened at the beginning of September (with maximums systematically below normal); However, it is worth reflecting on whether it is qualitatively different: after all, as Roberto Granda defendswe are in a particularly warm decade in which warm anomalies are repeated much more.

And then what? That is the big question. There is no doubt that the descent into the January thermal well has already begun and there are good feelings about the possibility of rain in the next three months. However, nothing is clear.

What’s more, with the models that we have on the table right now, there are no clear reasons to wait widespread rains in the coming weeks. On the contrary, the fear of an anticyclonic blockade (and the consequent stable and dry weather) throughout October is more than justified.

