The beginning of the 20th century were wonderful for lovers of engineering and mechanics. Taking the first steps in this temporary terrain, the Wright brothers became famous with the first airplane in history. In 1908, the Ford Model T entered the production line, despite the disbelief of Henry Ford’s own lawyer. And shortly after, Fiat would break the barrier of 200 km/h.

While in Spain registered cars arrived in dribs and drabs, Fiat had ambitious plans for its cars. Since the automotive industry began to take off, speed records and the first motorsport races had become an obsession and a way to demonstrate the latest technological advances. They were a perfect example of what each manufacturer was capable of doing.

The first race in history is considered to have covered the distance between Paris and Rouen. 127 kilometers that had to decide who was the best in “The horseless carriage race”. It was July 22, 1894 and that day the steam cars were also presented. Despite this, in La Vanguardia they rescue a previous case dating back to 1887 but which is not considered a competition because, at the moment of truth, only one vehicle showed up at the starting line.

And in search of new challenges, Fiat launched the race to become the manufacturer with the fastest car in the world. And he achieved it in December 1913 when he reached a top speed of 212.87 km/h. A record that, however, has remained in the digital and paper archive because it never received the official title of “fastest car in the world.”

Fiat S76, The beast of Turin that was left without a crown

Halfway between the 19th and 20th centuries, in 1899 the Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino was born in Turin. Fiat grew during the first years of life with the production of automobiles but quickly diversified its business by entering the railway and heavy transport market, with its own trucks.

But the brand was aware of the importance it had break milestones. With the automotive industry in an embryonic state, achieving new records or winning victories in the few races that existed at the time were a tremendous opportunity to become known.

For this reason, in 1910 they decided to create a monstrous single-seater for which there were no insurmountable challenges. And they did it the only way they knew how: a gigantic engine.

Fiat’s idea was to create a car that was all raw power. Its engine was four cylinders but its displacement was 28.4 liters. To give us a better idea, a modern sports car that exceeds eight liters of displacement is already something totally exceptional.

The tremendous engine of the Fiat S76, The Beast of Turin

The engine was capable of generating up to 290 horsepower at 1900 rpm, had three spark plugs per cylinder, and was water cooled. The problem is that its weight skyrocketed to almost 1,700 kg, which was quite a rarity for the time. Of course, if we get one, we can drive it without having to acquire the B+ license that is required in Brussels.

However, it must be contextualized in its time. Barney Oldfield, aboard a Blitzen Benz, had managed to reach 212 km/h. If a 21.5-liter four-cylinder engine had worked for him, the answer must lie in getting an even bigger engine.

The path forward was clear and Fiat stepped on it with two units of the Fiat S67, which is considered to be The Beast of Turin. In The old motor they collect fragments of the book Fiat, by Michael Sedgwick, where the history of the brand is narrated and where they explain that the Fiat S76 was “one of the most terrifying creations that emanated from any factory.”

Sedgwick explains that, after trying it in Turin, they verified that the car had potential. There it reached 185 km/h in second gear. It was time to go for the record. The car was taken to the Brooklands track (England) so that Pietro Bordino could try to achieve what no one had achieved until then.

However, Bordino feared for his life and refused to take the car beyond 90 mph (145 km/h). By the sea, at Saltburn Sands, Fiat once again achieved speeds of 185 km/h. However, the author does not explain that they could not find the right place, since there was not enough distance for the Fiat S76 to deploy its full potential.

With Italy and England ruled out, Ostend, in Belgium, and Arthur Duray, as pilot, were the chosen protagonists. It was about reaching the Germans. And there they achieved it, where they set a top speed of 212.87 km/h. However, the organized race was a round trip and a breakdown prevented the Fiat S76 from covering the route in the maximum time allowed. The beast of Turin had an unofficial record.

Unfortunately, the First World War passed over the Fiat S76, which had to be dismantled. Despite this, little by little one unit has been recovered and, completely restored, in 2019 it was dropped by Goodwood where it covered the entire circuit of the climb to one of the most famous hills in the motoring world. The video makes your hair stand on end.

In the images you can see how the bodywork twists with the violence of the engine. It is impressive to see the flames coming out of the sides of the vehicle. Sedgwick claimed that The Beast of Turin was going through the city “shooting flames in the faces of innocent pedestrians and deafening them.” We don’t doubt it.

In Xataka | The Mercedes T80, the car mounted on the engine of a fighter with which Hitler wanted to reach 750 km/h

Photos | Goodwood