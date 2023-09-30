The night that José Corbacho and Luis Larrodera are starring with the contestants is not going to waste. The two comedians have shown that they are great at word games and that they are willing to do anything to make their partner win.

One of the night’s contestants, Silvia, had to give José Corbacho clues to guess the word tic. Very sure of herself, the participant has decided to play and has told her companion… the hidden password!

Silvia intended to make the typical opposing sign to complete the ticking, but she got mixed up and ended up giving her opponent two points. “A tac is what I need. It just can’t be,” the participant lamented. Hit play on the video and relive this great moment of the night!