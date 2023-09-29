The time is approaching when Assassin’s Creed Mirage will go on sale in all stores, so it’s a good time to warm up until then. To do this you can relive the events of some of the great installments of the Ubisoft franchise and the best way to do this is by using Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection.

This masterful compilation is available to everyone who is signed up for PlayStation Plus Extra y Premiumso having a subscription to this service will give you the opportunity to download it whenever you want from the PlayStation Store and thus play any of the Assassin’s Creed that are included in it, either from your PS4 or PS5.

This collection is made up of a copy of Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Revelations. A trilogy that has starred entirely Ezioone of the best-known characters in the franchise, and with whom you will enjoy the three adventures that are set in cities like Florence, Venice or Rome.

At first you will try to seek revenge to kill the murderers who put an end to the life of Ezio’s family, which will lead him to search for the secrets of the Order of Assassins and the Templars. Then you will look for allies to join your brotherhood to carry out missions throughout Europe and face the powerful Caesar Borgia. And finally you will travel to Constantinople to search for the keys that grant access to Altaïr’s secret library.

Three very complete stories that will bring you dozens of hours of action and entertainment. Even so, those of you who are left wanting more will be happy to know that each of these three games is accompanied by all downloadable content that they received at the time, so that you do not miss anything.

