The antimatter factory at the European Organization for Nuclear Research Center has validated one of Einstein’s theories. The experiment used antihydrogen particles.

For years, Einstein’s theory of general relativity has established that antimatter, like matter, should fall toward Earth due to gravity. But is this the case in reality? A recent ALPHA experiment at CERN has provided answers.

Imagine an apple falling from a tree, a scene that inspired Newton to theorize about gravity. Now, imagine that apple is an “anti-apple” made of antimatter. Would it fall the same way? According to recent observations, the answer is a resounding yes, just as Einstein stated.

CERN’s antimatter factory, the only one in the world, has confirmed that antihydrogen atoms, composed of a positron orbiting an antiproton, They fall to Earth in the same way as their matter counterparts.

Jeffrey Hangst, spokesperson for ALPHA, notes: “In physics, you don’t really know something until you look at it. “This is the first time that a gravitational effect on the movement of antimatter has been directly observed.”

Using a specially designed machine, ALPHA-g, the team was able release antihydrogen atoms and observe where they were annihilated upon contact with the matter. The result was consistent with what would be expected if gravity acted on antimatter in the same way as it does on matter.

Through several experiments they determined that, generally speaking, approximately 20% of the atoms emerged from the top of the trap and 80% from the bottom, a difference caused by the gravitational force.

A breakthrough in understanding antimatter

But What does this all mean? While the findings are in line with existing theories, they represent a significant advance in our understanding of antimatter. It is a further step towards solving fundamental mysteries of the universe and reaffirms the validity of classic scientific theories in new and challenging contexts.

It is crucial to highlight the importance of this type of research. Antimatter remains an enigma. As we advance in understanding its behavior, we get closer to deciphering some of the biggest mysteries of the cosmos, such as dark matter.

According to CERN, the investigation continues. With future experiments planned, the team will seek to refine their measurements and better understand this surprising symmetry between matter and antimatter.