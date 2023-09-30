For most, changing their mobile phone is a task that must be taken on every 2 or 4 years, but with the level of innovations in recent generations, changing smartphones annually becomes less and less meaningful.

In the world of technology, especially for those people like me who breathe it every day, being aware of every new feature and release can end up being a problem.

All brands launch one or more high-end mobile phones. Those that cost an arm and a leg, with the best that technology can offer. The temptation to buy that new smartphone is tremendous, but luckily we are strong for our bank accounts.

Most of us are content with updating it every 2 or 4 years, or at least that’s what the statistics say. But there are people who update every year.

This type of person usually changes their mobile phone every 12 months to have the latest, even if the new features are minor and their smartphone works perfectly. This is the worst of all, if it works, why change it?

The more phones I test, the clearer it becomes to me that updating every year makes less sense. Surely you have noticed with the presentations of 2023. The key word in the industry is continuity.

Little update, some slight design changes, but from year to year it seems that there are fewer changes to spend so much money again.

We can find two explanations. The first is that the high-end mobile phone market is controlled by two companies that also have loyal users. If you don’t have direct competition, why are you going to make the effort to make drastic and important changes in search of new clients?

The second explanation is that it is not technically feasible to make enormous technological changes, at least the most visible ones, year after year. The number of megapixels of the camera can be doubled, but the quality does not have to be better.

A decade ago it was different. We are starting to have mobile phones with larger screens, more powerful processors capable of running high-performance games, and faster internet connections. All in search of putting a mobile phone in everyone’s hand.

Nowadays we no longer have those big changes, because The changes that are worthwhile no longer come through the tangible, what we can touch, but through the software.

Your mobile evolves and improves with your apps

For some time now, the great evolution in mobile phones has occurred in software. In those applications that we use every day or in the increasingly fewer changes that accompany operating system updates: Android or iOS.

We have seen more advances in the world of application technology than in hardware, especially now, with the expansion of AI in all kinds of apps.

Imagine where we will be in a couple of years considering that Google is integrating its AI, Bard, into more products such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps… Microsoft uses ChatGPT in Bing and will soon be fully integrated into all Windows and Office thanks to Copilot. Apple… well, Apple is Apple and its advances in AI will be seen at some point.

Surely you have noticed in recent weeks, but many of these improvements come from viral applications, like Rask, which we have seen on practically all social networks with videos translated into other languages.

Snapchat, soon Instagram, are also integrating AI services to make life easier in conversations and all these improvements work well on a mobile phone from two or three years ago, as well as on the newest one.

That’s why changing your cell phone year after year doesn’t make sense. Unless you have problems such as a faulty battery, your phone is perfectly capable of doing all your daily tasks for longer.

