Italian elderly people at high risk of loneliness. 15% – or more than 2 million of the population aged 65 or over – live in conditions close to social isolation. In a ‘normal week’ he does not meet or telephone anyone, and does not participate in activities with other people in meeting or aggregation points. A situation of loneliness that affects health: almost 90% of those who experience a condition of isolation have a negative perception of their state of well-being. These are the data from the Passi d’Argento (PdA) surveillance coordinated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), collected in the two-year period 2021-2022 to offer a snapshot of the conditions of the elderly in our country, and reiterated on the occasion of the International People’s Day seniors 2023, scheduled for October 1st.

Social isolation affects almost 1 in 3 elderly people in certain regional areas. The geographical difference is strong against the regions of Southern Italy (20% against 10% in the North and 14% in the Centre). A condition that can significantly impact the quality of life. The scientific community, studies and international literature identify it as one of the risk factors for dementia. To estimate the risk of social isolation, PdA refers both to the attendance of meeting and aggregation points (such as the senior center, the parish, clubs or cultural or political associations) and to the fact of meeting or calling someone to chat chatter and a person who has not carried out any of these activities in a normal week is considered at risk of social isolation. Analyzing the specific aspects that define the condition of absence of social relationships, it emerges that 16% of those over 65 do not meet anyone and 76% do not participate in social activities of any kind.

The risk of social isolation affects men and women equally, but is more frequent among those with a low level of education (24% compared to 10% among more educated people) and greater economic difficulties (28% compared to 12% among those without it has). The analysis highlights that, given the same socio-demographic conditions (age, economic difficulties, level of education, presence of chronic pathologies and geographical area of ​​residence), social isolation is significantly associated with a perception of poor health ( +89), dissatisfaction with one’s life condition (+75), conditions of disability and depressive symptoms (+200), hospitalization (+49%), loss of autonomy in instrumental activities of daily life (+21%). Furthermore, social isolation is associated with physical inactivity (+27%) and poor nutrition (+21%).

Social isolation – indicates the Report – in the elderly also has a significant impact on society as a whole, increasing the demand for health services, long-term care and social support, imposing considerable financial pressure on health and social systems. In the context of participation in social activities, surveillance explores various aspects that intersect and overlap with each other and which also include the economic dimension (carrying out paid work activities), the offer of help or care to family members, friends or acquaintances or through volunteering activities) and the cultural one (such as attending training courses for one’s individual growth).

Paid work is infrequent, involves only 8% of the elderly population and is the prerogative of those with a higher educational qualification: it reaches 10% among those with at least a high school diploma and drops to 3% among who at most has a primary school diploma. 27% of the elderly people interviewed represent a resource for their family members or for the community: 18% take care of relatives, 13% take care of family members or friends with whom they do not live and 4% participate in voluntary activities. This ability/willingness to be a resource is a female prerogative (31% among women versus 23% among men) and is lower among socio-economically disadvantaged people, due to low education or limited economic availability.

Only 4% of the elderly population attends a training course (English language, use of electronic devices or courses at third age universities). The technology gap may lead to greater social isolation, as older adults may lose access to online services, communications with family and friends, managing medical appointments and monitoring health conditions. Social isolation is a multifactorial risk factor that can have a major impact on physical and mental health, quality of life and social costs. It is inevitable that public health policies and interventions focus on the prevention and management of social isolation to ensure better health and well-being for older adults and to reduce the social cost associated with this growing challenge. There is certainly a need to create an inclusive society where older adults can continue to contribute meaningfully and benefit from an evolving social and technological environment.