It was widely rumored that Dinar Candy was the third person in Ko Apex and Ayu Soraya’s household. It hasn’t subsided yet, recently the issue of Dinar Candy having an unregistered marriage with Ko Apex emerged.

It all started with clarification uploaded by Dinar Candy on social media. On that occasion, Dinar Candy touched on Ko Apex, who had an unregistered marriage with a celebrity from Jambi.

However, an interesting sentence was conveyed by Dinar Candy after these remarks. Where, he seemed to allude that he also had the same fate as the celebgram but the time period was shorter.

“The fact is that in 2016, Ko Apex was married to a betel nut for 4 years with a Jambi celebrity. Well, the calculation is, I was called the perpetrator for a month. I was insulted here and there,” said Dinar Candy, quoted on Saturday (30/9/2023).

Dinar Candy then challenged Ko Apex’s other wives to come out and speak out. This sexy DJ doesn’t seem afraid of anyone who is considered to be trying to damage his name.

“It’s ridiculous if it’s like this, Ko Apex’s wives will try to leave all of them, so that if they ruin their names, they’ll just ruin them. All of Ko Apex’s wives will come out,” he said.

Dinar also questioned the whereabouts of Ko Apex. Because according to him, currently the man is not with him.

“This is Ko Apex. It’s not with me, it’s not the same as the one over there. So, where is Ko Apex now?” said Dinar Candy.

Many netizens also misfocused (salfok) with Dinar’s words. Especially regarding the alleged serial marriage between Ko Apex and himself.

“Finally confessed for a month,” said one netizen. “Haiyah, even if she wants to be married for a month, she will still be married to someone else. We really don’t check our potential partner first before we want to mess with it,” commented another. (Bella)