With the Fat BMW X6 MH6 you are certainly unique. There is only one!

Suppose you want the most impressive mega-SUV with a BMW logo. Then there are really a lot of options. Even if it has to be very fast and striking. With ///M pictures everywhere. There is not so much one choice and possibly an alternative, you can break your wallet in many ways at the BMW dealer.

Think of the X5 M, X7 M60, iX M60 and XM. All four are huge SUVs with M badges and a lot of power. But of course one is also missing, because the X6 M (the F96 for intimates) is also there.

That car is a bit left out at the moment, because the XM actually does everything that the X6 M already did. The XM is more shocking and has a hybrid drivetrain. The platform is largely the same and the suspension is very similar.

Nice BMW X6 from Manhart

However, the BMW Admittedly, as businesslike as a tattoo artist with a tie, but still. As an X6 M owner you may feel seriously disappointed, now that it is no longer the most shocking BMW SUV.

Fortunately, Manhart has a solution for that. The BMW specialists from Wupptertal now also deal with other brands, but BMW remains their favorite brand.

At Manhart they usually choose black cars. That is not only ‘their’ color, but also the most popular color among customers. That is why Brabussen are almost always black. In this case, dark purple was chosen. Very cool!

This is then completed with gold. Gold for the striping, lettering, ranks of the enormous rims and the flakes of the forged carbon. The latter in particular is not particularly chic, like some kind of golden thong of a sumo wrestler. It is noticeable, of course.

Serious power

Just like the sumo wrestler, this big BMW X6 is a huge machine, but there is serious power behind it. The engine is of course the S63B44T4, a 4.4 biturbo V8, which is equipped with a sports exhaust system for slightly less resistance and a nicer sound. In addition, there is an MHTronic bypass module. This ensures that the power increases to 730 hp and 900 Nm.

There are two options in terms of chassis. You can opt for a set of lowering springs from H&R, which lowers the X6M by about 30 millimeters. In this case, a height-adjustable coilover set was chosen. The rims come from Manahart. the cross-spoke rims measure no less than 23 inches in diameter. Oh well, if you consider that an Audi RS6 already has 22 inches from the factory, 23 inches isn’t too bad.

The Manhart MH X6 700 (as the device is officially called) is officially a 1/1. That means they just made one and left it at that. Of course you can just buy an X6 and drive to Wuppertal. We bet they can probably do some fun things with your X6? After all, it is not without reason that they mention that there are several options for reduction, for example.

