Historically, having a second phone number implied the need to use a second mobile phone in our daily lives. Or, failing that, use traditional mobile phones that allowed the use of two SIMs simultaneously. As smartphones increased their market share and the miniaturization of components was necessary to maximize the space available in their internal composition, it was necessary to explore new options that would allow having two simultaneous mobile phone numbers without needing to depend on physical spaces. . And it is at this point that virtual SIMs, known as eSIM, became an increasingly used resource.

These virtual cards completely eliminate the need for a physical card. And, therefore, we do not have to be worried about knowing if the size of the card in question is compatible with the SIM sizes that our terminal accepts. One of its most common uses is when we are traveling abroad. Although it is true that companies currently offer us the option of enjoying our rate outside our country, they are generally always limited to a specific and temporary use and to a certain geographical extent, such as the European Union. Outside these limits, we must face different charges, which are not characterized by being economic. But it is precisely in these situations when we do not want to sign any permanence agreement and prefer to resort to prepayment options. But does the eSIM exist in prepaid?

How the prepaid eSIM works

Indeed, the prepaid eSIM exists and is available from different operators. In fact, it is one of the most common ways we can find when we consider hiring them. The operators, aware that one of their main uses occurs when we travel, have wanted to speed up the entire contracting process as much as possible, trying to reduce the time that passes from the moment we select the company and can use its services.

In most cases, just scanning the QR code is enough for us to install the operator settings configuration. So it only takes a few clicks and two or three minutes of waiting until the SIM is activated and fully functional.

In essence, a prepaid eSIM functions the same as a traditional SIM. Therefore, when we run out of data, we can recharge by purchasing the different packs offered by the company we have chosen.

To do this, we must not go to any physical place. We only have to enter the operator’s app and select between the different options they offer us. From that moment, once we make the payment, the contracted pack will be activated.

Continue using WhatsApp or share data

In addition to social networks and to orient ourselves with Google Maps, one of the main uses that we are going to make of our new eSIM is to use WhatsApp to keep in touch with our family and friends. However, this application, as you know, is linked to our phone number. It is at this point that one of the most common doubts among all users arises: Should we change our number to continue using our WhatsApp? No, the operators that sell eSIM have also thought about this and we can continue using our WhatsApp normally without having to change the number. So no one will notice that we are connected to a virtual SIM.

Finally, it is worth knowing that there is no general rule or regulation regarding the possibilities of sharing data with our eSIM when we are traveling. If you plan to telework from abroad and are looking for a virtual SIM that will accompany you during your trips and that will also allow you to have internet on your computer, we advise you to review the conditions of the company you are going to choose as soon as possible. .

We can find this information in the specifications of each company and, in many cases, it is usually associated with the most expensive data packs. So we will have to make sure first.