The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan will not stop and is predicted to continue to escalate. Photo/Reuters

BAKU – “Welcome to Karabakh Telecommunication. “The number you dialed doesn’t exist,” said an emotionless female voice.

The number belonged to an ethnic Armenian woman living in Stepanakert, now the former de facto capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, a separatist state deep in the mountains of Azerbaijan that has not been recognized even by its main backer, Armenia.

The woman’s husband was injured and suffered severe burns after a fuel warehouse exploded on Tuesday and killed dozens of people near Stepanakert, a city known as Khakendi in Azerbaijan.

A day later, he was flown to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, but his family remains in Stepanakert amid shortages of food, medicine and other basic necessities.

“This is a nightmare. It was just a trap,” the woman’s relatives in Ukraine told Al Jazeera.

“My whole family – three aunts, their children, grandchildren, my grandfather – are all homeless.”

Tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians are also homeless who fled Nagorno-Karabakh after more than three decades of de facto independence, which was proclaimed on September 2, 1991.

The proclamation followed the first war between two former Soviet countries, Armenia and Azerbaijan. This action claimed around 30,000 lives and forced hundreds of thousands of Armenians and Azeris to flee to Russia.

Armenian forces and separatists seized seven districts around Nagorno-Karabakh that connect the state with Armenia and became a no-man’s land filled with ghost towns and minefields.

Here are 5 factors that influenced the Azerbaijan and Armenia crises.

1. Frozen conflict in the Former Soviet Union



Photo/Reuters

The standoff is considered one of the “frozen conflicts” that occurred in the former Soviet Union, where separatist groups and resource-poor Armenia appeared to exert military and economic power that exceeded their own.