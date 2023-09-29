With high-profile projects like Fortnite: Battle Royale under its umbrella, Epic Games became one of the most prolific companies in recent years; However, it is now experiencing a time of change and restructuring, which caused more than 800 people to lose their jobs. Does this situation endanger Fall Guys?

This week, Jason Schreier, one of the gaming industry’s most trusted journalists, announced in a report for Bloomberg that Epic Games laid off around 16% of its workforce. Shortly after, the company echoed this report and confirmed the news in a publication on its website.

According to multiple reports, Mediatonic, the studio responsible for the popular Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, was one of the main parties affected by the massive round of layoffs. It was even thought that all of its employees were left without jobs. The alarms went off when members of the company turned to social networks to look for a new job.

Related video: The end of Games as a service

Is Fall Guys on the line after layoffs at Epic Games?

With this in mind, is the popular multiplayer video game in danger? Given the wave of rumors and speculation, Jason Schreier spoke out and shed a little light on the subject.

In a follow-up post, the journalist stated that he investigated the situation and discovered that Mediatonic still has staff, even though it was indeed hit by recent layoffs. Now, it was the company itself that provided a little more information about it.

Fall Guys still shows signs of life

Speaking to VGC, an Epic Games spokesperson denied reports that the entire Mediatonic team was left unemployed as a result of mass layoffs. In addition, he assured that the studio’s work on Fall Guys “is still a priority for the company.”

Although the impact this situation will have on the multiplayer video game is unknown, at least the spokesperson’s statements give some peace of mind. Of course, there are still many questions and we will have to wait to find out how this incident develops.

Why will Epic Games lay off almost 900 company employees?

Through a letter, Tim Sweeney, head of the company, announced that this decision was made as part of an effort to save costs, arguing that, for a long time, they have spent more money than they earn.

“For a long time I was optimistic that we could push through this transition without layoffs, but in retrospect I see that that was not realistic,” the executive said.

Tim Sweeney said they tried to reduce costs through efforts such as moving to 0 net hiring or cutting operational spending on marketing and events. However, he acknowledges that they were unable to achieve economic sustainability.

Consequently, the head of Epic states that “layoffs are the only way, and doing them now and on this scale will stabilize our finances.”

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Do you think major changes are on the way for Fall Guys and the company’s other projects? Let us read you in the comments.

You can read more about Fall Guys if you visit this page. On the other hand, click this link to find more news about Epic Games.

Related video: Epic Games cheats on you

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente