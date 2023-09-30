José Corbacho and Luis Larrodera are giving us great moments in Password. Thanks to the mental connection that they have shown with the first contestants, Pablo has been able to take home 1,200 euros.

José Corbacho wanted to introduce another of the night’s contestants with great enthusiasm. Noelia comes from Alicante, she is a chemical engineer, she likes sports “and she has dared to do an Ironman in Lanzarote,” Corbacho wanted to emphasize.

“The name should be changed and instead of ironman it should be ironwoman,” the comedian suggested while pointing to his partner. Without a doubt, a very good proposal!

Noelia’s opponent, Débora, is also a sports lover and although she has not done an Ironman, who knows if she will be interested in the future. What a duel these two women are going to give us!