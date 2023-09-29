Iron Man discovers a mysterious material from Krakoa that will allow him to create the most incredible armor of his heroic career.

Iron Man is going through one of the darkest chapters of his life. While Tony Stark is waging his secret war against the evil Feilong, his remarriage to Emma Frost may make his next armor his most powerful yet. In the comic Iron Man #10, the Marvel genius discovers the interesting properties of the mutant metal from Krakoa: the mysterium. This could be exactly what Stark needs to definitively defeat Feilong. Feilongone of the highest officials of the Orchis organization responsible for the annihilation Krakoahas destroyed the career of Tony Stark and Marvel’s armored hero wants revenge for it.

By stealing Stark Industries from Iron Man and free the Stark Sentinels, Feilong has become Tony Stark’s most dangerous villain currently. Since saving Emma Frost after the disastrous Hellfire Gala event, the two heroes have been working side by side to defeat Feilongsave to War Machine and dismantle the organization Orchis. In Invincible Iron Man #10which has been made by the writer Gerry Duggan and the artist Juan Frigeri, Tony Stark Find out how to do it after entering la mente de Feilong with the help of Emma during their wedding in Las Vegas.

The mysterium was first introduced in the comic SWORD #1which was published in 2020. This metal could be created thanks to an impressive mutant circuit that was directed by Abigail Brand. The circuit was able to travel beyond what was known in this universe, a place beyond space and time, where they created the mysterium by condensing kirbons elementary particles. Later, the mysterium became one of the cornerstones of mutant political powerand it is logical that even with the arrival of Fall of Xseveral space civilizations continue to use this metal as currency.

In Invincible Iron Man #10, Tony Stark He is finally able to see the message his father Howard recorded for him when he and Frost delve into the deepest recesses of Howard’s mind. Feilong. The mysterium is resistant to radiationvery efficient at conducting electricity, and is so strong that some compare it to adamantium. Feilong’s main energy burst power comes from his intentional exposure to cosmic radiation, so a mysterium armor could be the perfect defense against the powers of Feilong. Since the discovery of the mysterium, the mutant metal has also been revealed to have strong anti-magic properties and has been used to defeat villains such as Dormammu y Selene on various occasions.

The latest comics have shown a tenacious Tony Stark working harder than ever to create a new armor that can defeat Feilong. The mysterium would enter this scenario since it could be the answer that I had been looking for for a long time. With Krakoa overtaken by Orchis, Emma y Tony They are practically alone to solve everything the problems of the X-Men and this has led them to take desperate, but necessary actions. Krakoa hid this metal in different random points throughout the universe, which means that Tony and Emma have had to launch into space to collect everything they can of the mysterium.

An armor made entirely of mysterium would be almost as strong as one made of adamantiuma metal that is also scarce in the Tierraand would also be resistant to magic and the most dangerous radiation, potentially making it one of the most powerful suits than Tony Stark has created since it became Iron Man. While it is true that the hero is at one of the lowest points in his career, his new marriage to Emma Frost has inspired him to make an armor with a lot of potential, which could be the only solution to end Feilong and his criminal empire.

The comic Invincible Iron Man #10 It is now available.

