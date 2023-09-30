Apple blamed a software problem and other problems associated with popular applications such as Uber and Instagram for causing the recently released iPhone 15 models to overheat and sparking complaints that they were becoming too hot to handle.

The company, which is based in Cupertino, California, said on Saturday that it is working on an update to the “iOS 17” system that runs the “iPhone 15” software lineup to prevent devices from becoming uncomfortably hot.

In a short statement seen by The Associated Press, the company did not specify a timetable for fixing its software.

The company says it is also working with providers of applications that caused problems, adding that Instagram modified its application for iPhone devices this week.