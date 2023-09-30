The Inter coach after the 0-4 against Salernitana: “Lautaro was very good, he must continue like this. Our objective? To play as many matches as possible, like last year”

What words can be used for a Lautaro Martinez like this, who you introduce in the second half and who repays the team with four goals in less than half an hour? Simone Inzaghi tries: “He was very good, in my two years he was always consistent and this is an excellent start. He must continue like this and not stop. But – he jokes – my poker at Marseille was better. Unfortunately I also missed a penalty , I could have done five.” Then the Nerazzurri coach also complimented the player who made room for him: “Sanchez also did an excellent job for 55 minutes.” The team objective, meanwhile, is always the same: “I don’t make grids of favorites for the scudetto, we want to play as many games as possible like last year. It’s difficult with so many commitments, trips and away games and then just a few days to prepare the match. But this is our goal.”

The words of the technician

For the rest, Inzaghi focuses on applause for all his players: “Very important victory, but in the first half we had to score because we created many situations and conceded some. In the second half we did better in the non-possession phase. Salernitana here at Arechi can cause some problems.” Obviously Lautaro’s performance then shifted the balance of the match: “Once the result was unlocked, everything was simpler. The approach? We expected Salernitana with a different module, we fixed some things at half-time.” Among these, Toro warmed up, never so hungry.