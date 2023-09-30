Onana and Brozovic’s farewells were fruitful. And Zhang seeks to refinance the debt with Oaktree

Inter looks ahead. And be careful, because the club’s coffers cannot always live on the Champions League final. And so this explains the agreement with Paramount+ which is worth 15 million euros plus bonuses. Even more so, the sales already made last summer which yielded around 70 million euros in capital gains and which will end up in the 2024 result. So the future, in terms of the budget, is not a concern. It is the heart of the Inter moment, whose Board of Directors has just approved the numbers for 2022-23, with a deficit of 85 million, a clear improvement compared to the -140 of the previous season, and a turnover of 425 million. The -85 of red, in fact, is the result above all of the extraordinary progress in Europe, with the final reached in Istanbul, the 90 million collected by UEFA from TV rights alone, a total that well exceeds 100 if we consider the box office. For the 2024 budget, Inter has already moved forward with the transfers mentioned above.