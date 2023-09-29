Game without history, with the Nerazzurri ahead 3-0 at half-time. The Granata were undefeated and had suffered three consecutive draws

An overwhelming success, worth the solitary record while waiting for Milan’s response. Cristian Chivu’s Inter beats Torino (4-0), scoring a lethal trio before the break and then closing the score at the start of the second half. Di Maggio scored, Kamate scored twice and Berenbruch punished the Granata who also showed interesting things in the first half, but ended up crumbling on the counterattacks.

NERAZZURRO TRIS

Aware of the difficulties of the crossroads – Toro arrived there unbeaten – Chivu does not make turnovers and chooses the best, without thinking too much about Tuesday’s match against Benfica in the Youth League. Scurto’s team, fresh from three draws in a row, presents itself with a fluid 4-3-3 in which Antolini and Ciammaglichella return to the starting lineup, with Njie wider to leave the center of the attack to Padula. Inter broke the deadlock in the quarter of an hour, on a penalty caused by captain Dellavalle: Abati rejected both Di Maggio’s penalty and Spinaccè’s first rebound, but could do nothing on Di Maggio’s decisive tap-in. However, the disadvantage gave a shock to Toro, who hit the crossbar with Savva and looked for the goal in at least two other circumstances (with Bianay and Njie), in the context of an impetuous reaction. Paradoxically, however, in the Granata’s best moment, Inter doubled their lead on the counterattack (35′): Quieto worked the ball well in the area, sending Kamate into the goal at the far post. The hat-trick, five minutes later, was signed by the Frenchman himself who finished with a header following an assist from Berenbruch (Toro, unbalanced forward, found themselves once again squeezed in). Game essentially closed here, with a score perhaps too severe for what we saw in the first 45′.

POKER AND MANAGEMENT

—

In the second half the wind did not change and in the 56th minute the poker game arrived: following a ball lost by Silva, Inter voraciously moved up the pitch forcing Abati to save Di Maggio, with Berenbruch however quick to respond on goal (protests due to the suspicious position ). While Scurto tries to break the negativity with substitutions, Inter just need to manage while also conserving some energy for the European match. Chivu’s boys, at the start of the fifth day, all look down from above. Waiting for Fiorentina-Milan tomorrow (Saturday 30 September at 1pm), which will also be the first historic match played at Viola Park.