The midfielder stops in training: in the pits for the matches against Salernitana and Benfica, the aim is to have him back for Bologna before the break

Another obstacle stands between Simone Inzaghi and the anti-wear rotations. After the knockout of Marko Arnautovic, on the eve of Salernitana-Inter there is also the one – fortunately less serious – of Davide Frattesi, who will not leave for Campania. The midfielder in fact stopped during training the day before due to muscle fatigue and the first instrumental clinical tests at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano highlighted a slight strain on the flexors of the right thigh.

The stop

First of all, therefore, the coach’s plans for the seventh day of the championship change: it remains to be seen whether Inzaghi will still choose to rest an exhausted Henrikh Mkhitaryan (and who to possibly replace him with) or whether to confirm him. The injury should keep Frattesi out of action also for Inter-Benfica next Tuesday (the possibility of a call-up remains), then the situation will be monitored continuously. The hope is to have him available for the match against Bologna, otherwise he will talk about it more calmly when he returns from the international break.