The midfielder hasn’t started the season badly, but he hasn’t yet shown the peaks that fans are used to



Matteo Nava

29 September – MILAN

The one against Sassuolo was a sudden setback, episodic as things stand now: for this reason it would be too rash to extrapolate a negative individual performance and analyze it outside the context of a bad midweek evening. Overall, in fact, Inter’s start to the season has been positive and the first disappointment which arrived only at the end of September is indicative. In this scenario, however, there is a pillar of the team that has not yet managed to express itself at the levels to which the fans have become accustomed: Nicolò Barella.

At a low pace

—

To avoid any misunderstandings: the Sardinian midfielder only disappointed against Real Sociedad and Sassuolo, the only two matches – out of seven – that Inter did not win. In this case, however, the discussion is positive and not negative. Still without goals or assists, the 26-year-old has so far failed to reach the peaks that usually illuminate the team several times a season and which have in fact elevated him to a pillar of Inter in the space of four good years: the figure is jarring in compared to last season, for example, in which he came close to the “double double”, considering all the competitions. A total of 9 goals and 10 assists to condense his offensive effectiveness into a few numbers. So far, Barella has made his qualities available to the team and has been useful in several situations, but he hasn’t yet shifted into high gear.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

You need the turbo

—

Ups and downs are normal in football as in life and the fact that Inter managed to start the season on top despite a “normalised” Barella is a positive sign. It is precisely now, however, when the group sometimes seems to be guilty of presumption, that Simone Inzaghi hopes to benefit from the man who more than anyone represents the team’s determination, the contagious energy that starts from the midfielder and spreads by osmosis to his teammates. We expect some champion-like play from Barella, his continued presence in the match and his bursts capable of driving the fans crazy. That ability to combine quality and performance at high speed can become fundamental for setting an example for teammates and for expelling the toxins of the first stumble. We need to confirm that the misstep is just a… misstep. It’s no secret that when Barella “turns”, the whole team “turns”: Nicolò has already rested against Empoli and between Salernitana and Benfica it is likely that he will move towards a double ownership. The 26-year-old may be the antidote to the superficiality born from the post-derby hangover, but he serves in an extraterrestrial version, the one so bright as to force the club to defend itself from the rich assaults of the sheikhs.

September 29 – 11:04

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED