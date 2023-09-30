Inzaghi doesn’t only see him in midfield, but also as an added attacker in certain situations. Here are the possible moves underway in Salerno for someone who has already shown a good feeling with goals

Adriano Seu

30 September – MILAN

Need is the wit’s edge, an old adage suggests. The same one who, in a moment of emergency, is inspiring Simone Inzaghi’s next moves in an attempt to make up for the long absence of Arnautovic (forced into the pits for about a month and a half) and the overload of the ThuLa, which has so far been subjected to overtime. In this specific case, the Nerazzurri coach’s ace up the sleeve is the name of Davy Klaassen, the Dutchman who arrived in the very last hours of the transfer market to shore up the midfield but who – as anticipated by Inzaghi himself a few days ago – could, if necessary, wear the role of the added attacker. In Salerno he should start in midfield instead of Mkhitaryan, and during the match the coach could move him further forward.

ALTERNATIVE HYPOTHESIS

—

“Since Arnautovic got hurt I raised Klaassen. Sensi is unavailable and Mkhitaryan needs us in the middle, at the moment we have to do this”, explained the Piacenza coach. On the other hand, although he arrived to play left midfielder, the 30-year-old from Hilversum is certainly no stranger to markedly offensive tasks, on the contrary. Klaassen has in fact spent most of his career as an attacking midfielder, also showing a good eye for goal (certified by 119 goals in 460 matches for club and country). The role of advisor behind one or two strikers is actually the one in which he feels most comfortable, as the former Ajax player has often admitted, but it would not be a problem to extend the range of action by a few metres. In Ten Hag’s Ajax, the one that was eliminated by Roma in the Europa League quarter-finals two years ago, Klaassen acted as an attacking midfielder behind an atypical trio, with Neres and Antony on the sides and Tadic in the role of false new player. A bit like what Inzaghi could propose again by placing him behind Lautaro (or perhaps Thuram or Sanchez) in a sort of 3-5-1-1. In the initial plans, Klaassen should have acted as Mkhitaryan’s alter ego on the centre-left or, at most, Calhanoglu in the control room. But the Dutchman’s experience and attitude offer Inzaghi further solutions.

RUNNING IN COMPLETED

—

The experiment is still in the testing phase, but Inzaghi is working on it, trying at the same time not to excessively change the scheme, mechanisms and balance. We will also have to see how the Dutchman responds, who in the meantime was able to break the ice by debuting with the new shirt on the unfortunate evening against the Emilians. The 5 minutes against Sassuolo, moreover in a moment of lack of clarity and collective anxiety due to the result, said little about the Dutchman’s level of adaptation, but it was understood that the desire abounds. The former Ajax player is bursting with health and, despite not having been able to carry out his summer training with the rest of the group, he arrived in Milan with over a month of work and four official matches in his legs (albeit only clips of matches). The first (scarce) month of training in Appiano was used to become familiar with the environment, but also to assimilate Inzaghi’s mechanisms and adapt to the new “habit”. Inzaghi has created several for him, including that of added striker, and Klaassen is ready to wear it without any fear.

September 30th – 10.06am

