Salima Khan, a 92-year-old great-grandmother from India, went to school for the first time in her life so she could read and count. Photo/Times Now News

NEW DELHI – A 92-year-old great-grandmother in India decided to go to school for the first time in her life. The goal is simple, namely to be able to read and write.

His determination has inspired others to follow him.

Salima Khan, was born around 1931 and married at the age of 14—two years before the end of British colonial rule in India. He has had a lifelong dream, namely to be able to read and write.

Salima, from Bulandshahr in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said there were no schools in her village when she was a child.

Six months ago, he started studying with students eight decades younger than him, and on his way to class he was accompanied by his grandson’s wife.

His story emerged after a video of him counting the numbers one to 100 went viral on social media.

“My grandchildren often trick me into giving them extra money because I can’t count banknotes,” he said as quoted by the Times of India, Friday (29/9/2023).

“Those days have passed,” he said again.

The literacy rate in India is about 73 percent, according to the 2011 census.

“Her story reinforces the belief that the pursuit of knowledge is not limited by age,” local education officer Lakshmi Pandey told AFP.