The coach is confirmed but the start to the season has been disastrous. The club asks for more flexibility and the valorization of new signings

Roberto Guerriero

28 September – Salerno

No technical change, no revolution but the day after the defeat in Empoli there is a common desire to find suitable solutions to resolve the problems that Salernitana are highlighting at the start of the season. Paulo Sousa cannot be touched, there is the trust of president Danilo Iervolino and director Morgan De Sanctis, at least until the very difficult match against Inter on Saturday evening. Then we will see and, above all, we will understand. The Campania club wants to give continuity to the work that the Portuguese coach began in the second part of the last championship which culminated with early salvation and performances of absolute quality. But results are needed after this difficult start to the tournament.

involution

—

Beyond the three defeats in six days with only three points won and no victories, the involution of the team, largely the same as last season, is worrying. The manager and the Portuguese coach will discuss this again in the next few hours, they will discuss as they did during the night during the return journey to Salerno and as often happens. In Empoli Salernitana played badly (and it wasn’t the first time) overwhelmed by an opponent who gave the sensation of having superior motivations and a decidedly better athletic condition. Salernitana constantly conceded and only Ochoa’s saves kept the result in the balance until the end. It does not work this way.

technical choices

—

Some technical choices are also controversial, at the moment the team doesn’t seem to “hold up” to the 3-4-2-1 also due to the non-optimal athletic condition of some players. For next Saturday’s match, a change of formation could also be evaluated (four-man defence?) to ensure better tactical balance. Sousa is asked to give greater confidence to the new signings and, furthermore, there is the problem linked to injuries, as many as nine in the first three months of the new season (Candreva also stopped in Empoli). That’s a lot for a team that only has the championship commitment. And Coulibaly is still out there, one of the team’s most important players. De Sanctis and Sousa will talk about this too with the aim of really giving a turning point to a Salernitana team that seems to have lost the enthusiasm of the last championship and which, in Empoli, was contested for the first time by its fans. Otherwise, but owners and managers do not hope so, drastic solutions will also have to be taken into consideration.

September 28, 2023 (modified September 28, 2023 | 11:48)

