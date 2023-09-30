Inflation, the trend is bearish but still insufficient

In Italy inflation is slowing down and this trend is absolutely consistent with what is happening in the eurozone. In fact, in the month of September, prices in the euro zone showed a notable downward trend. Inflation fell to 4.3%, considered the lowest level since October 2021. At that time, tensions began due to the increase in gas prices. All this according to the most recent data presented by Eurostat. The leading countries in this decline in the CPI index (consumer price index) are Belgium, the Netherlands and Holland, a little less so Spain and Italy. Fortunately, the downward trend is not sudden, but has been continuing for over five months. Prices have already been cooling for almost a year, after inflation reached its peak, with the worrying record of 10.6%. Record that had been maintained for over 24 months.

Core inflation is still around 5.5%

The new Eurostat data, which exclude the prices of energy and fresh products and underlying inflation, continue to remain around 5.5%. And this data, paid attention to by the European Central Bank, (ECB) led by Christine Lagarde, underlines how the problem is not yet completely resolved. It is slowing down but the numbers are far from the 2% which is the number one goal. And this, at least for the Old Continent, means that the ECB will continue to keep rates at high levels for many months. Europe has not yet emerged from the economic pandemic.

Subscribe to the newsletter