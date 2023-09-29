High price on our furry friends: rising costs and owner discontent. The report

Nowadays the cost of living has also hit our faithful four-legged friends and their care and maintenance are starting to weigh heavily on the family budget. This is what emerges from a survey commissioned by Facile.it and conducted by the research institute EMG Different*: maintaining a dog requires on average almost 600 euros per year, while for a cat, the figure stands at just under 390 euros.



Considering that in Italy the average family owns two pets, the annual expense for our four-legged friends can vary from 780 euros to 1,200 euros, depending on the species. But what has caused the increase in expenses related to our furry friends over the last year? And how much does it cost to insure your pet with a specific policy? Let’s see what emerges from a detailed analysis.

Increase in expenses

More than half of Italians (59%), who own a dog or a cat (over 11 million individuals), reported having seen an increase in maintenance costs for their pets in the last year. The most affected expenditure item was food, with 89% of owners having noticed the significant increase in prices. This is followed by veterinary costs, which increased for more than half of those interviewed (51%).

Taking a closer look, it appears that cat owners have felt the increased costs more heavily than dog owners. 64% of cat owners said they had faced price increases, compared to 58% of dog owners. In particular, 91% of those who have cats complained about the increase in the price of food, while for dog owners, the largest increase was observed in veterinary expenses (55%).

Tailor-made insurance for pets

While we can’t do much to reduce food costs, it is possible to alleviate veterinary costs by taking out a pet-specific insurance policy. But how much does this option cost? According to Facile.it, it is possible to find pet insurance that covers civil liability, reimbursement of veterinary expenses and legal protectionwith rates starting from around 10 euros per month for a basic offer and which can reach up to almost 20 euros for coverage with higher limits.

Considering the benefits offered in the event of unforeseen events, it seems that the costs of the policies are low. However, only 29% of pet owners in Italy have taken out insurance for their four-legged friends, despite an increase compared to the previous year (20.4%). The percentage rises to 36% for dog owners but drops to 17% for cat owners.

Worryingly, 7% of pet owners aren’t even aware of the existence of specific pet policies, while 14% said they don’t have one at the moment but intend to take out one in the future.

On the other hand, pet insurance can protect not only our furry friends but also ourselves from any damage to property or people caused by animals. Andrea Ghizzoni, Managing Director Insurance of Facile.it, underlines: “Insurance not only protects our animals by providing access to veterinary expenses, but also offers coverage in the event of damage to things or people caused by our four-legged friends, for which the owner is civilly liable. There are many different offers on the market, so the advice is always – before signing up for a policy – to carefully read the information files to check the guarantees actually included, the limits and exclusions.”

